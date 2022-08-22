IHC grants four-day protective bail to Ana Ali in Faisalabad torture case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted four-day protective bail to Ana Ali, a daughter of the prime suspect in the Faisalabad torture case, against the surety bond of Rs25,000.

Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq pronounced the reserved verdict. Ana Ali, along with her lawyer, appeared before the court for hearing of the case on Monday (today) and submitted an affidavit.

Earlier, Ana Ali had filed a plea in the IHC, stating that she was underage and feared that the police would arrest her for investigations into the case.

She stated in her plea that she had been nominated in the case despite the fact she was not present at the time of the incident. She also alleged that the police were being pressurized to arrest her.

She assured the court of appearing before the court concerned, and therefore, she should be granted protective bail to evade arrest.

It also merits a mention here that the girl medical student, Khadija, who had been filmed while being beaten and humiliated in Faisalabad, refuted reports of reconciling with the prime suspect Danish.

She stated that she was still fighting case against Danish and his family.