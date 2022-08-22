News Desk

IHC grants police two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill’s plea to be sent to jail on judicial remand and granted police another two-day physical remand.

Shahbaz Gill was presented before the court earlier shortly after being discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) today.

The court ordered the re-appearance on August 24 and directed the police authorities to provide full facilities and ordered a meeting with the lawyers and family.

PTI leader Shehbaz Gul while talking in the courtroom said that “No one is being allowed to meet, last night twelve people tied me up and shaved me, they tried to make breakfast and feed me forcefully, I am not even given clothes. I Stayed, could not bathe for 5 days, could not wash my face, I never said I was dying.”

The IHC judge remarked on Shahbaz Gul’s conversation and said that you are saying that violence took place but you were not even handcuffed.

Earlier, the court had ordered Shahbaz Gill to be produced by 12:30, upon which the police produced the PTI leader in the court.

