Majority of Chinese consumers value trademark protection: survey

BEIJING – Chinese consumers have a relatively high level of awareness when it comes to intellectual property rights with the majority valuing trademark protection, an industrial survey showed.

About 85 percent of the surveyed consumers said they pay attention to genuine trademarks when purchasing products, according to a joint report by domestic commercial data analysis firm CBNData and global toy giant LEGO Group, citing the results of 2,000 online questionnaires.

The report showed that 69 percent of the surveyed consumers agree with the importance of trademark protection, and will act accordingly during their purchases. Chinese consumers believe that trademark protection will help nurture a fair competition environment, maintain corporate image and reputation, and protect consumer rights and interests, according to the report. By the end of June, China had about 40.55 million effective registered trademarks, up 20.9 percent compared with one year ago, data from the China National Intellectual Property Administration showed.

10,000 China-Europe freight train trips made in 2022

The number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022 reached 10,000 on Sunday, 10 days earlier than last year, data from the China State Railway Group Co Ltd (China Railway) shows.

The trains have carried 972,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of goods this year, up 5 percent over a year ago, according to China Railway. With 82 routes, the trains now reach 200 cities in 24 European countries, forming a transport network covering the whole of Europe. The trains transport more than 50,000 types of goods across 53 categories, such as automobiles and parts, clothing and accessories, and grain and timber. China has made solid efforts to increase the transport capacity of the trains by upgrading domestic transport channels and coordinating infrastructure improvements with overseas railways. In 2022, the average daily freight volume on the eastern route for the China-European freight train services surged 41.3 percent from 2020, and that of the western and central routes rose 20.7 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

China’s Gansu posts annual GDP growth of 6.9pc in past decade

Northwest China’s Gansu Province recorded an average annual growth of 6.9 percent in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the past decade, according to provincial officials. The province’s GDP exceeded 1 trillion yuan (about 147 billion US dollars) in 2021, said Yin Hong, secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, at a press briefing on Saturday. Over the past decade, the province has accelerated the upgrading of traditional industries, seen robust development momentum of emerging industries and built a wind power base with an installed capacity of over 10 gigawatts, said Yin. In the period, about 5.52 million people in the province were lifted out of poverty, according to Yin.

Meanwhile, the province has upgraded its infrastructures, with road mileage and operating mileage of railways increasing by 25,400km and 2,710km, respectively. The operations of railways, water supply project and other utility projects have significantly benefited local residents, according to Yin. The province has also made headway in preserving the ecology and environment, having more days with good air quality and better quality of surface water. Governor of Gansu Ren Zhenhe said that benefiting from the Belt and Road Initiative, the province’s foreign trade with Belt and Road countries reached 15.4 billion yuan in the first half of the year, up 25.2 percent year on year.