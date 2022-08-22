Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan’s counsel seeks 3-week time to submit answer

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected Imran Khan’s counsel’s plea to grant a three-week time for submission of answer in Toshkhana reference.

Imran Khan facing disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts. Barrister Ali Zafar skipped today’s hearing also, while Barrister Gohar, his assistant appeared before the ECP in the reference.

A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the reference.

At the outset of the hearing, Gohar Khan informed the country’s supreme electoral body that they require time to get documents of assets declaration. We are reviewing whether has someone declared iPhone and watches in his assets declaration or not.

Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded the ECP to grant three-week time to submit answer in Toshakhana reference, while the plea was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The hearing has been adjourned until August 29.

‘My gifts, my choice’

About the PML-N and rival party’s allegations regarding selling gifts from toshakhana, the former PM said that whatever he bought from toshakhana is on record and if anyone has an evidence regarding corruption, he should come forward.

“I thank God, that in three years (of rule), all they have got against me is this toshakhana gift scandal, which is already on record,” said Imran Khan.

He maintained that he was well within his right to buy those gifts according to law and he in fact changed the rules and made it mandatory for officials to pay at least 50 percent of the value of the gift which was 25 percent in the past.

“My gifts, my choice,” the former prime minister responded to the criticism over the Toshakhana’s state gifts.

What is the Toshakhana?

Established in 1974, Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

As per the country’s law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.