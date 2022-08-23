Citizens robbed of cash, jewellery in separate incidents

BUREWALA – Robbers snatched cash, jewellery, motorbike and other valuables from citizens in separate incidents reported in the city on Monday.

According to police, thieves stole away 15 tola gold ornaments, cash of Rs700,000 and two kilogram silver from Owais Jewellers shop situated at Adda Zaheer Nagar.

In another incident, Nazar Fareed resident of Gulshan-e-Ghani, was returning home from the market along with his wife when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted them.

The outlaws held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched jewellery worth Rs 300,000, cash Rs 10,000 and two mobile phones from them and escaped.

Meanwhile, armed outlaws snatched cash of Rs 12,000, motorcycle and mobile from Javed resident of Village 453/EB while two women were also deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

In other incidents reported in the city, one motorcycle,cash and mobile phone was looted from Ahmed Bhatti at Luddan road while another motorcycle was stolen away parked outside the Rehmania mosque near Shah Faiz Park. Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police station and police have started the investigations, police sources added.

39 CRIMINALS HELD, CONTRABAND SEIZED

Faisalabad Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 23 drug pushers and recovered 8.8-kg hashish, 100 grams ice and 167 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs. 13,930 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 persons and recovered 14 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

FIVE GANGS BUSTED

Faisalabad Police on Monday claimed to have busted five gangs of vehicle lifters and recovered 32 cars and 93 motorcycles from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here at police lines, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said that a special police team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Investigation Ajmal Khan to check the increasing incidents of vehicles lifting in Faisalabad.

The team after hectic efforts traced out five vehicle lifter gangs identified as Abdus Shakoor alias Shakoori gang; Shakeel gang; Tahir Abbas gang; Asad gang and Kashif alias Kashi gang and arrested their gangsters.

The outlaws used to steal or snatch vehicles in Faisalabad district and sell them in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Karachi, Multan, Kabirwala, Lahore and other cities.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moin Masood who was also present in the press conference, announced commendation certificates and cash prize of Rs100,000 for the raiding police team.