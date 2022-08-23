Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

KARACHI – Special Assistant to Chief Min­ister (SACM) Sindh on Invest­ment and Public Private Part­nership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Monday said that heavy machinery had been brought from Karachi for draining out rainwater from rain-affected areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district. According to a communique here, he said that relief work in rain-affected areas had been sped up. Syed Qasim Naveed reviewed the rainwater drain­age work in Tando Moham­med Khan areas and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible. He said that on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, members of the Sindh cabinet including the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah were visiting the entire prov­ince to help the people.