Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed
KARACHI – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Monday said that heavy machinery had been brought from Karachi for draining out rainwater from rain-affected areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district. According to a communique here, he said that relief work in rain-affected areas had been sped up. Syed Qasim Naveed reviewed the rainwater drainage work in Tando Mohammed Khan areas and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible. He said that on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, members of the Sindh cabinet including the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah were visiting the entire province to help the people.