PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani granted pre-arrest bail in corruption scam

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in a corruption scam.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Ayesha A Malik conducted hearing of the bail petition of former federal minister of sports. Advocate Munir A Malik, representing the PPP leader pleaded the bench to grant bail to his client as he was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau in the investigations. The court accepted the plea and granted bail against submission of surety bonds.

NAB has filed a reference against Jakhrani for misusing authority and misappropriation of govt funds

National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference against Jakhrani pertaining to misuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds by violating the codal formalities for payments to contractors in development schemes in Khairpur and Jacobabad, allegedly causing a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs310 million. It was August 16, 2022 when the Sindh High Court had dismissed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail filed by Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, leader and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on prisons and inter-provincial coordination, in a corruption reference. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till after the Court summer vacations.