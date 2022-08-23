Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

LONDON – Prince Andrew’s scan­dal-hit life is being turned into a musical which will air on Chan­nel 4 to mark the roy­al’s 40th birthday. The broadcaster announced that the programmed designed to hark back to the channel’s “radical, ir­reverent and iconoclas­tic roots.” Prince Andrew: The Musical has been written by the comedian Kieran Hodgson who will also be helming the character of the Duke of York. The show will be exploring the “key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life” including the notorious Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. The disastrous 2019 interview, re­corded inside Buckingham Palace, was an effort to damage control after he was associated with Gi­uffre. During the interview, Andrew denied hav­ing alleged relations with Giuffre or even meeting her. “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my for­mer association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said.