Systems Limited again wins Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion award

LAHORE – Systems Limited, Pakistan’s global SI company, makes his­tory by being Pakistan’s only IT company to be awarded Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion for the third time in a row.

Forbes Asia has recently com­piled its annual list of the top 200 companies from the Asia-Pacific region with consistent top and bottom-line growth and under $1 billion in revenue. This list entails 75 returnees that outperformed across all performance indicators and metrics; Systems Limited is among them. This honor sheds light on Systems Limited’s sustain­ability, innovation, and constant financial and business growth.

Expressing his gratitude for this remarkable achievement, Asif Peer, CEO, and MD at Systems Limited, said, “Systems Limited has created a thriving ecosystem that consistently meets outstand­ing performance metrics. It gives me immense pleasure that Sys­tems Limited is the only IT com­pany hailing from Pakistan that has been recognized by Forbes Asia as Best Under A Billion com­pany three times, consecutively. This great honor is monumental to Systems Limited’s sustain­ability and consistent growth in all the verticals and segments in which we are excelling.”

He further stated, “I’d like to take this moment to thank my leadership and colleagues around the world for their consistent out­standing performance. I extend my gratitude to Forbes for this considerable acknowledgment, which highlights the success of Systems Limited. We are also thankful to our valued global cli­entele for entrusting us, and we assure you that we will continue this momentum of business excel­lence by providing innovative so­lutions across the globe and keep on outperforming in all metrics.”