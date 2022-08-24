Balochistan is experiencing food crisis due to road blockades amid flash flooding

A fresh rain spell has intensified problems for the people in Balochistan, leaving them with less or no food as flash flooding has cut off traffic between Karachi and Quetta.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said flooding may further aggravate in northeastern and central areas of the province.

Several areas of the province, including Fort Munro, Dhana Sar, Sherani received lashing showers. It has been raining in Harnai, Shahrig and suburban hilly areas for several hours now. The high-level flash flood has cut off Harnai from the rest of the country.

The weather system is causing rains in Dukki, Sanjavi, Mekhtar, Loralai as well. According to the PDMA, there are reports of landslide incidents in Fort Munro and Rakhni.

The PDMA said traffic between Balochistan and Punjab is suspended for the eighth consecutive day in Fort Munro. Efforts are underway to clear the road with the help of heavy machinery, said the PDMA.

Meanwhile, interprovincial traffic between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also suspended for the eighth day at Dhana Sar.

Commissioner Kalat said there are reports of heavy downpours at many places, including Shah Noorani, Bela and the Quetta-Karachi Highway.

The commissioner said two areas in the Lasbela district are experiencing flooding again.

The government official said the lashing rains have suspended Quetta-Karachi traffic again and Makran is also cut off from Karachi.

Passenger coaches coming from Karachi have been re-routed back to Kalat and Khuzdar, said the commissioner. Similarly, traffic coming from Karachi is being intercepted at Hub and sent back, he said.

The PDMA said the northeastern and south-central regions of the province are likely to receive more showers today. In the event of more downpours, the flooding situation may further be aggravated in northeastern and central areas.

All activities are banned near dams, rivers and picnic points, said the PDMA.

Meantime, flash flood torrents coming from Afghanistan have wreaked havoc in Noshki, Qila Abdullah and Chagai. The flood submerged seven villages, destroyed dozens of houses and washed away fruit gardens and standing crops in Noshki.

As many as five people trapped in the Noshki flood have been rescued by a helicopter. Dozens of flood-hit villages are cut off from Noshki. They were provided with food items by helicopter.

The flood victims living in camps have returned to their dilapidated houses after they were not provided with any facilities.

A highway linking Balochistan to Punjab has been re-opened for traffic.

Over 2,000 trucks loaded with edibles and small vehicles remained stuck in Fort Munro for a whole week, leaving vegetables and fruits spoiled.

The situation has caused a food crisis in Balochistan.

PMD forecasts more rains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released an advisory on August 23, forecasting more rains in the country during the week.

The Met office said that a well-marked low pressure located over east Rajasthan, India, is likely to move in the northwest direction and approach Sindh tonight.

“Due to this strong weather system monsoon currents are penetrating in southern and upper parts of the country,” the PMD warned.