ECP rejects ruling MNAs’ plea against Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a reference filed from MNAs hailing from ruling coalition government against Imran Khan with regard to a toshakhana case.

A four-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the plea filed from the treasury lawmakers.

During the hearing, the counsel representing Imran Khan said that a reference filed from speaker National Assembly is already being heard at the ECP and since both of them pertains to a similar matter, therefore one of them should be quashed.

The CEC after hearing to the arguments quashed the reference filed from the lawmakers and scheduled the hearing on the toshakhana reference filed from the speaker on August 29.

During the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan Monday rejected Imran Khan’s counsel’s plea to grant a three-week time for submission of answer in Toshkhana reference.

Imran Khan is facing disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts. A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the reference.

At the outset of the hearing, Gohar Khan informed the country’s supreme electoral body that they require time to get documents of assets declaration.

We are reviewing whether has someone declared iPhone and watches in his assets declaration or not.

Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded the ECP to grant three-week time to submit answer in Toshakhana reference, while the plea was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The hearing has been adjourned until August 29.