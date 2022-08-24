In Qatar visit, PM announces relief for more than half of power consumers

Shehbaz Sharif exempts 17.1m consumers from fuel adjustment charges on electricity bills n Announces waiver of fixed tax on retailers n Claims ‘danger of default is over’ n Seeks Qatar’s investment in energy, aviation sectors.

Good times will arrive, though it may be late but not impossible: PM.

DOHA – Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif Tuesday announced a complete exemption to about 17.1 million electricity consumers out of 30 million in the country from paying their fuel adjustment charges in the electricity bills.

As immediate relief measures to the masses, the prime min­ister said his government had also notified rescinding of levy of fixed taxes on retailers and shopkeepers.

He announced that out of 30 million consumers, a total of 17.100 million would not pay the fuel adjustment charges (FAC) in their electricity bills, as it was now removed. “After this relief announcement, they will not pay a single rupee under the FAC,” he added.

He said about 300,000 users of agriculture tube wells in the country would also enjoy a com­plete exemption from the fuel adjustment charges. The prime minister further explained that a mechanism in that regard would be announced soon, adding they were also reviewing other pow­er users’ costs.

Accompanied by the members of his delegation in Qatar where he arrived on a two-day official visit, the prime minister said when they came into power they had two targets to achieve.

The coalition government carried the backlog of previ­ous government which had left behind a trail of worst performance and econom­ic decay, and due to their pa­thetic policies, the country was on the verge of default

