Sindh rains: Nawabshah airport closed after airfield gets flooded

The Nawabshah airport has been temporarily closed after torrential rains battered the city leaving the entire airfield flooded.

According to details, flight operations – including take-off and landing – have been suspended at Nawabshah airport as heavy rains left entire airfield flooded.

The aerodrome will remain closed till August 26 due to the accumulation of water in the entire airfield. However, the Multan International Airport will be available as an alternate.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have been directed to restore flight operation at Nawabshah Airport by clearing the airfield.

PDMA Sindh

At least 263 people have been killed and over 700 have been injured in Sindh as heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, over 32 people were killed in past 24 hours in different rain-related incidents across the province, with most deaths reported from the Larkana division.

“24 people died in Larkana while four each death was reported from Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad,” said the PDMA, adding that over 700 people were also injured as a result of heavy rians.