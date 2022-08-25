The National AIDS Control Programme reported that more than 200 patients were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Pakistan in the last six months alone, bringing the total tally of cases to 5202. Such high transmission rates have to do with a severe lack of awareness about the disease, social taboos, expensive and exclusive testing as well as limited treatment options. Given that we are currently reporting the second highest number of HIV cases across Asia Pacific, the government must take serious and urgent action to subdue this silent killer.

Recently, a three-day-long workshop dedicated to educating lawmakers about the disease and the circumstances that have allowed it to become the next epidemic that Pakistan must tackle. In response, officials vowed to raise their voices on public platforms and set up mechanisms for self-testing kits to become available in the country. While this means that members of authority are now aware about the spread of HIV/AIDS and the need to limit it, one workshop may not be enough to inspire the level of change that is currently needed.

Countless research reports have concluded that high risk behavior like the use of contaminated blood transfusions, reuse of injections, syringes and the overall poor standard of hygiene in the country have contributed to the rise of the disease. What makes it more troubling is that discussions surrounding HIV/AIDS are taboo in most households. In fact, many would refrain from getting checked for it either because of fears of condemnation or judgement. This means that most members of the public are blissfully unaware about what might cause it, how it spreads, what the diagnostic procedures might be and where to get treatment from.

The initiative of introducing self-testing kits in the market could give countless people the tools to diagnose themselves and receive treatment discreetly and perhaps this is step one. What must be understood is that this will not be enough to counter rising HIV/AIDS cases; policies aimed at educating the public, addressing the taboo surrounding the disease and reshaping perspectives around it are essential. This change in mindset is essential and should be endorsed on multiple levels; religiously, medically and even in education. A comprehensive multi-layered policy is what we need and must work towards.