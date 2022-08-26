ICCI presents healthcare excellence award to ANTH

ISLAMABAD – Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), an affiliate of Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC), has been recognized for its standardized, high-quality and affordable healthcare services by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in a graceful award ceremony held in Islamabad.

President of ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan along with a large number of ICCI members and top executives of several renowned businesses were invited to the award ceremony by IMDC/ ANTH, flagship projects of GAK Healthcare International.

Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of ANTH/ IMDC and CEO of GAK Healthcare International briefed the audience about ANTH’s vision, mission and excellent patient services alongside the future plans for expansion, explaining how the ISO certified 500-bedded multispecialty hospital is providing top-notch medical, surgical, diagnostic, rehabilitation and treatment facilities to everyone at affordable prices.

ICCI President presented the healthcare excellence award to ANTH/ IMDC’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, and chamber SVP and VP also presented souvenirs to the Chairman and Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of ANTH/ IMDC and CEO of GAK Healthcare International.

The hospital was awarded with the ICCI Healthcare Excellence award by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi in the chamber’s 5th Business Excellence Awards ceremony held last month at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

Yasir Niazi expressed, “the healthcare excellence award speaks of ANTH and its affiliated organizations’ great contribution to the development of society through valued services in the fields of medical education, patient care, health technology, health finance, corporate social responsibility and Pak-China healthcare education sector ties.”

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications, told that the hospital is determined to expanding with new branching, and introducing new technology, equipment and trained doctors to consistently enhance the service level in departments of cancer care, gynaecology, eye care, ENT, kidney care neurosurgery, child care and many more to deliver holistic care to every patient showing up at its doors.

Yasir Niazi also thanked the ICCI for recognizing the hospital’s holistic patient care and expressed that Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and GAK Healthcare International would continue to collaborate with ICCI and all other relevant stakeholders to bring improvements in the fields of healthcare and medical education.