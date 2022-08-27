Balochistan: Floodwater drowns 50 villages in Dera Allahyar

A stream of floodwater from Gighi dam has submerged 50 more villages in Dera Allahyar.

According to reports, 50 rural settlements including Nasrullah Rind and Abdul Ghafoor Jatoi village were drowned in floodwater from Gighi dam near the bypass.

Local people staged protest at the bypass over blocking floodwater that drowned several villages. The protesters burnt tyres at bypass and blocked the road for traffic.

Half of Kalat has been under the floodwater, according to reports. JUI-F secretary general Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidery visited the area to monitor relief operation in the flood affected region.

Maulana Haidery opened the doors of his madrassa for flood affected persons and advised the flood victims to shift from their dilapidated houses to avoid any harm.

“A big human tragedy could unfold if relief operations were not stepped up in Balochistan,” he cautioned the authorities.

It is to be mentioned here that the victims of heavy rainfall and flooding in Kohlu, Mastung and other districts of the province still waiting for relief and help from the government under the sky.

Quetta to Kohlu National Highway has been closed for last 14 days as land link with Kohlu has been disrupted. The land connectivity of the district has been severed with Tambeli, Thadri and other adjoining areas. Moreover, cellular and PTCL services have also been suspended in the district.

In Mastung shelter less people are staying in open spaces at several places for days. Dams have been filled and water being discharged from spillways causing losses to various settlements.

A large stream of floodwater, generated after breaking of a dam in Mangchar area of Kalat, now passing through Jadeedabad. The link of Kali Jadeedabad has been severed on both sides and people have been surrounded by the floodwater.

Jadeedabad Bridge at Quetta-Iran Highway has been washed away in floodwater and hundreds of vehicles have been stranded in the area for last two days.