Deal with IMF may suffer as KP, Punjab back out
Ruling allies regret KP govt’s bid to damage IMF loan.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again come ‘under suspicion’ after two provinces Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa yesterday announced to backtrack from the already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for generating a revenue surplus during the current fiscal year.
However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that there would be no issue with the IMF for approving the loan for Pakistan on coming Monday.
The government had taken tough decisions and arranged financing from the friendly countries. The IMF deals with the government of Pakistan not with the provinces, he said.
Meanwhile, economists and Ministry of Finance officials gave mixed response on the issue. They are of the view that Pakistan might receive the upcoming tranche from the IMF. However, Pakistan would have to present some alternate plan instead of provincial surplus budgets in the talks for next review of the loan programme. The federal government had signed an MoU with the four provinces in July this year for generating a revenue surplus of Rs750 billion in the current fiscal year for curtailing the country’s budget deficit at 4.9 per cent of GDP. This was one of the prior actions of the IMF for approval of loan tranches of $1.17 billion. The IMF’s executive board would meet on Monday to approve much needed loan for Pakistan.
However, PTI’s leadership is claiming to withdraw from the agreement in a bid to break the IMF deal. Former information minister and senior official of PTI Fawad Chaudhry has recently said that deal with the IMF would collapse if Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa backtrack from the already signed MoU with the Centre for generating a revenue surplus. Similarly, KP’s Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra in a letter to the federal government has clarified that the province could not generate surplus budget after the floods in different parts of the province. “It will not break the deal with the IMF. However, it would be an embarrassing situation for the country,” said a senior economist, who worked with the ministry of finance, wishing not to be named. The government would easily secure the upcoming tranche of $1.17 billion in next week. For the next review, the government might convince the IMF that provinces could not generate massive surplus budget of Rs750 billion following the unprecedented floods in the county. “How can provinces generate surplus budget as there will be a need of exceptional funding for rehabilitation of flood affected areas,” he explained.
Another senior economist, Dr Farrukh Saleem informed The Nation that provinces normally do not record surplus budget by the end of fiscal year. The incumbent government had committed with the IMF to record surplus primary budget with the help of provincial surplus. “It could break the deal with the IMF,” he and said that things would be clarified in next few days.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday informed the media that the IMF executive board would meet on Monday to approve the loan tranches for Pakistan worth $1.17 billion. He said that Pakistan had already completed all prior actions in this regard.
Meanwhile, the ruling coalition allies have said that at a time when the whole nation is facing a disastrous situation due to unprecedented flood in the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, playing politics, has refused to implement the terms of the agreement with the IMF.
In a joint statement issued here on Friday, the ruling allies said that the KP Finance Minister’s letter to Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail is a ploy to plunge Pakistan into a flood of economic crisis.