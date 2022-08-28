CM Bizenjo takes notice of LPG price hike in Quetta

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of multifold increase price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Quetta city after 24 inches and 12 inches gas supplies pipelines were washed away few days ago by floods near Bibi Nani bridge area of Balon district. Chief Minister directed to the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to take strict action against those who sell LPG at more than the fixed rates and measures would be taken to ensure the availability of LPG and sale according to the fixed price in Quetta. He said that citizens were facing problems due to natural gas supply shutdown owing to damaging of gas pipelines due to floods. He further said those people involved in taking undue advantage of this situation and the compulsion of the people deserve severe punishment, in this regard, he directed to DC to take strict action against them to ensure fixed price of LPG for decreasing difficulties of people in the area.