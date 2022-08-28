Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter-Club Golf Championship

Lahore – The 20-member Golf Teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab namely Lahore Garrison Greens, Defence Raya, Lahore Gymkhana and Rawalpindi Golf Club are coiled up in a demonstration of golfing skills at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Target is the awesome Punjab Champions title 2022 for the team plus a cash prize of half a million rupees, a majestic trophy and individual gold medals for the team members. On the first day, the amateur golf players of Lahore Garrison Greens Nouman Ilyas, Capt Zain ur Rehman and Ahmed Sultan Kayani played steadily enough to end up the first 18 holes round with an aggregate score of gross 232 and this score enabled them to gain advantage over the other teams. Gymkhana amateurs had a score of 239 while Defence Raya compiled 247 and Rawalpindi aspirants ended up the first round at 250. In the race amongst the senior amateurs, the proficient ones were the team members of Lahore Garrison Greens who outshined their rival clubs. Tariq Mehmood, Col Raja Asif Mehdi and Col Ikram ul Haq aggregated an impressive team score of 241 while Rawalpindi Senior Amateurs compiled 249, Lahore Gymkhana 259 and Defence Raya 268. Not to be left behind the ladies of Lahore Garrison comprising team members Zahida Durrani and Suneya Osama contributed to the Lahore Garrison frontal effort by coming up with an aggregate score of 165, thereby excelling over the efforts of the other three clubs ladies’ team. Laiba Ali Shah (75) and Parkha Ijaz (78) amongst girls and Muhammed Abdullah Khan (73), Shamir Majid (78), Rehan Asif (76) and Ahmad Ibrahim (78) among boys. Overall the Lahore Garrison Greens Team collected a gross team score of 1183 and following them is the Defence Raya Team at a team score of 1206, and Defence Raya trails Lahore Garrison by 23 strokes as the championship moves into the final phase on Sunday.