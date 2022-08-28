News Desk

Pakistan reports 270 coronavirus cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported three deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,568,453. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,574 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 270 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,871 tests in the past 24 hours. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.6 percent while 118 people are still in critical care.

