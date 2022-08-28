Our Staff Reporter

Veteran Sindhi poet Imdad Hussaini passes away

HYDERABAD – Veteran Sindhi poet and writer Syed Imdad Hussaini on Saturday passed away after a protracted illness. He was 82. Imdad Hussaini had been under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi where he breathed his last on Saturday morning.
According to his family sources, Imdad Ali Shah popularly known as Imdad Hussaini was ill and remained hospitalized in Hyderabad and Karachi but could not survive. Hussaini’s poetry was unique in that it depicted the pain of the poor on
the one hand and on the other hand it could trigger romantic feelings among the youth. Imdad Hussaini wrote several poetry books mostly in Sindhi while he also wrote poems in Urdu language.
In recognition of his services, he was bestowed with Tamgha-e- Imtiaz in 2903 while he was also the recipient of Josh Maleh Abadi and the Latif Award in 2007 and 2010 respectively. The literary circles expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the well known poet and condoles with the bereaved family.
CM grieves over death
of famous poet
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Sindhi poet and intellectual Imdad Hussaini here on Saturday.
He said that literary personalities like the deceased Imdad Hussain were born in centuries. The chief minister said that the deceased would remain alive in his poetry and poems. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

