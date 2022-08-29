Hashish, Natalia win Jashan e Azadi Tennis Tournament titles

LAHORE – Hashish Kumar and Natalia Zaman won the U-18 boys and girls titles in the Jashan-e-Azadi Tennis Tournament that concluded at Karachi Club.

In the finals, besides Hashish and Natalia, who grabbed boys and girls U-18 titles, Ruhab Faisal lifted U-12 girls title and M Usman Khan U-12 boys title. The U-14 girls title was claimed by Ayesha Ansari while Duraf Das earned U-14 boys title. The men’s doubles title went to Parbat Kumar and Hashish Kumar while Noomi Qamar and Khalid Nazar clinched 35 plus doubles title and Altaf Hussain and Karim Gul bagged 55 plus doubles title.

Commissioner Karachi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed cash prizes worth Rs 155,000 and trophies among the winners. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner expressed his gratitude to Karachi Club management for organizing an unprecedented tennis tournament. “I assure that very soon, the Commissioner Karachi Snooker and Squash Tournaments will be organized.” Iqbal Memon said in view of the seriousness of flood situation across the country, several competitions of Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival have been postponed at present and will be held soon as the conditions improve. “It is my appeal to people of Karachi, sportsmen, sports organizers and sports organizations to step forward to help the families affected by the flood.” Earlier, Karachi Club President Asim Ghani, Secretary Javed Karim, Ali Mansoor Zaidi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Other notables present on the occasion were Begum Ayesha Iqbal Memon, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Begum Imran Razak, Abdul Hafeez Moti, Imran Razak, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Salim Khamisani, Benazir Baloch, Muhammad Akhlaq, Abid Qamar Sheikh, Ghulam Yasin, Khalid Rahmani, Amin Merchant and others.