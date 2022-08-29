Imran trying to sabotage IMF economic bailout, claims FM Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming that the former prime minister is trying to sabotage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic bailout of the mess he created.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal penned, “KP finance minister says as a ‘blackmailing tactic’ his Punjab finance minister said this would damage the state”. He also said that these instructions were passed on by the one who left the country on the verge of default.

Lashing out at the PTI Chairman, FM Bilawal said that he [Imran] chose this moment to exploit his governments in KP and Punjab to sabotage the national economic interests. “This is a betrayal of our country and our people,” he added. Bilawal also said that first, the former premier entered into a deal with the IMF, then he almost pushed the country to default to save his prime ministership.

In another tweet, the FM claimed that Imran Khan had been caught corruptly abusing charity donations for his personal and political purposes, adding that he was exposed in a foreign funding case. To avoid getting caught he’s been on a relentless campaign against every institution, adding Bilawal. He further lambasted the PTI Chairman, saying that he [Imran] would sink so low now, was beyond his expectations.

Sharing his thoughts on catastrophic floods in Pakistan, Bilawal said that the country has been devastated by floods as over 1,500 people have been killed and 33 million affected. While the people in the four provinces (KP, South Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh have lost everything. FM Bilawal urged that every Pakistani should be doing all they can to help their fellow citizens.