OGRA jacks up LPG prices

The government has raised the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates by Rs20 per kg for the current month. The domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 250, while the Rs50 per kg price increased in hilly, remote, and rural areas unjustifiably, and LPG price jacked up in rural areas by Rs.270 per kg.

According to details, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authorities (OGRA) increased LPG prices by 240 per kg in major cities of Pakistan.

The LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar’ said in a statement that despite the abundance availability of LPG across the country, black marketing of LPG has reached its peak.

“The price was increased unjustifiably reasoning the closure of roads in the face of a calamitous flood. The government should take immediate action against price hike,” he further added.

It is to be noted that Ogra has fixed the price as Rs218 per kg in August 2022.