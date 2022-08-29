News Desk

OGRA jacks up LPG prices

The government has raised the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates by Rs20 per kg for the current month. The domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 250, while the Rs50 per kg price increased in hilly, remote, and rural areas unjustifiably, and LPG price jacked up in rural areas by Rs.270 per kg.

According to details, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authorities (OGRA) increased LPG prices by 240 per kg in major cities of Pakistan.

The LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar’ said in a statement that despite the abundance availability of LPG across the country, black marketing of LPG has reached its peak.

“The price was increased unjustifiably reasoning the closure of roads in the face of a calamitous flood. The government should take immediate action against price hike,” he further added.

It is to be noted that Ogra has fixed the price as Rs218 per kg in August 2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Nowshera, Charsadda still flooded as fresh deluge enters southern Punjab, Sindh

Islamabad

ICBC and BOC collecting donations for PM’s flood relief fund

Karachi

Malir river incident: Body of missing driver recovered after 12 days

Islamabad

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

Islamabad

PTI’s Asad Umar, Jhagra address Shaukat Tarin-IMF audio leaks

Islamabad

Jazz pledge PKR 1 billion towards flood relief efforts

Karachi

Dollar continues winning streak, gains Rs1.34 in interbank

National

Jamshoro: Boat 17 onboard capsizes in flooded Indus River

National

Floods in Pakistan: Water level rises at Guddu Barrage

National

Tarin allegedly directs Punjab, KP to backtrack from IMF commitments

1 of 8,924

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More