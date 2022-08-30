Bilawal Bhutto attacks Imran for attempting to ‘sabotage’ IMF bailout

Says PTI chief ‘caught corruptly’ abusing charity donations | Imran Khan urged to take a break from politics for flood victims.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party chief Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday at­tacked Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for allegedly trying to sabotage the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) economic bailout amid catastrophic floods.

Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, tweeted, “Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa finance minister calls it as a ‘blackmailing tactic’. His Punjab fi­nance minister said this would dam­age the state”. He also said that these instructions were passed on by the one who left the country on the verge of default, the FM added.

Lashing out at the PTI Chairman, FM Bilawal said that Imran Khan chose this moment to exploit his gov­ernments in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Punjab to sabotage the na­tional economic interests. “This is a betrayal of our country and our people,” he add­ed. Bilawal also said that first the former premier entered into deal with the IMF, then he almost pushed the country to de­fault to save his prime ministership.

In another tweet, the FM claimed that Imran Khan had been ‘caught corruptly’ abusing charity donations for his personal and political pur­poses, adding that he was exposed in foreign funding case. To avoid get­ting caught he’s been on a relentless campaign against every institution, adding Bilawal. He lambasted the PTI Chairman, saying that Imran Khan would sink so low now, was beyond his expectations. Sharing his thoughts over catastrophic floods in Pakistan, Bilawal said the country has been devastated by floods as over 1,500 people have been killed and 33 million affected.

While the people in the four prov­inces have lost everything, FM Bilaw­al urged that every Pakistani should be doing all they can to help their fel­low citizens. The IMF board earlier approved has approved the revival of our EFF program. In his Tweet, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that following the revival of program, Pakistan should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion.

He further said: “I want to thank the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation.” In July this year, Pakistan had reached a staff-lev­el agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a milestone that would pave the way for the release of an additional $1.2 billion in loans and unlock more funding. Mean­while, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has urged Imran Khan to take a break from politics and concentrate on the people devastated by floods. He said it was beyond understanding that the people were dying and Imran Khan was addressing rallies