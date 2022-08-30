News Desk

Meera performs in NYC to raise funds for Pakistani flood victims

Pakistani actress Meera is winning hearts with her efforts for flood victims in Pakistan.

The “Baaji” actress has recently organized a show in New York and performed in it with the aim to raise funds for the flood affectees.

The reason behind Meera’s performance was to take part in this noble cause as she stated that she’s willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads.

“Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims,” she wrote while sharing the glimpses of her performance on Instagram.

While requesting her fans, she said “Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly. Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together, we can…”

“Being an artist and the most sensitive element of the society, I am willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads. I am grateful to the dignified chief organizer Ayesha Ali and all the other organizers of the Brooklyn fund raising event for the special invitation and providing me with the opportunity to participate in this noble cause, she added.

