Our Staff Reporter

FBR removes duties, taxes on relief goods import

ISLAMABAD – In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to the unprecedented devastation caused by the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered urgent relief measures so as to ensure an uninterrupted supply of relief goods to the people of the affected areas.

In line with the vision of the prime minister, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted all duties and taxes on import of goods that are needed for relief operations in the flood affected areas.

It said that such imports will be duty and tax free upon certification by NDMA or PDMA.

The goods being sent as donations by the foreign governments or international organizations and donors are also exempted from customs duties and taxes. The FBR has issued five notifications in this regard.

 

