FIA arrests man for blackmailing in Karachi

Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have rounded up a blackmailer, and extortionist from Karachi.

As per details, the accused named Muhammad Shoaib was blackmailing a woman using her alleged illicit pictures and demanding cash from her. The action was taken by the FIA cybercrime wing after a complaint against the accused.

Digital devices have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, while illict pictures of the applicant have also been recovered from the gallery of Muhammad Shoaib’s mobile.

The accused has been booked under PICA act.

Earlier, on January 5, last year, the FIA had arrested 10 people involved in online fraud activities and lodged an FIR against them in Karachi.

Three of the alleged culprits were involved in a forgery incident in 2016 also, the FIA has apprised. The investigation body had filed a case against the criminals.

The FIA cybercrime deputy director had said the felons had committed fraud of more than Rs15 million and they were arrested from Okara, Peshawar and Karachi.

