Anadolu

IAEA mission arrives at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian media reported on Thursday.

The media posted a video showing a convoy with UN symbols entering the grounds of the plant, accompanied by military and police vehicles.

Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian military had attempted to seize the power plant to disrupt the IAEA working group’s arrival.

Under Moscow’s control since early in the war, which Russia launched on Feb. 24, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA will discuss a range of options to resolve the issue, including organizing a permanent stay of their experts at the plant

