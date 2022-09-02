Anadolu

Myanmar military court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years in jail for election fraud

A military junta court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of election fraud, local media reported on Friday.

She was convicted by the War on Terrorism Council for alleged electoral fraud, according to Khit Thit Media.

Last month, a junta court sentenced the former State Counsellor to six years in jail. She had earlier been convicted on six other counts in December, January, and April.

Suu Kyi has now been convicted of 20 years in prison following the military’s overthrow of her government in February last year.

In June, the military regime moved her to prison and placed her in solitary confinement.

After her ouster in a military coup on Feb. 24, 2021, Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest until April this year, when she was shifted to an unknown location but believed to be Naypyitaw Prison in Myanmar’s capital.

She is facing over a dozen charges, including corruption, for which she received a five-year prison sentence in April.

Suu Kyi previously spent around 15 years under house arrest during different junta regimes in the Buddhist-majority country.

Suu Kyi has been imprisoned for the second time since 2009. The then-junta regime had transferred her to Yangon’s Insein Prison for four months earlier that year for “violating the rules of her house arrest.”

Suu Kyi’s government was deposed in a military coup last year after winning the national elections in November 2020.

The coup was met with widespread civic unrest as people denounced her removal and military rule. The junta repressed protests violently, despite UN warnings that the country had descended into civil war.

The junta forces have since killed more than 1,500 people in a crackdown on dissent, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.​​​​​​​

