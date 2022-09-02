News Desk

Pakistan HC briefs UK diaspora and charities on floods in Pakistan

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan briefed the Pakistani diaspora, UK-based charities, businesspersons, professionals, religious leaders, and Councilors on the flood situation in Pakistan and the need for international assistance,

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner apprised the audience of the widespread destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan and the requirements for international assistance for the rehabilitation of the affected people. In this regard, he thanked the British Government for its assistance of £16.5 million. The High Commissioner acknowledged British charities such as Islamic Relief and Muslim Hands for their relief work in flood hit areas. He also appreciated the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for its Pakistan Flood Appeal.

The High Commissioner emphasised the need to work together for the welfare of flood affectees in a spirit of national unity. The participants were apprised of the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan towards rescue and relief of the affected people.

Information regarding the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund opened by the Pakistan High Commission in the UBL UK and other relevant accounts set up in Pakistan was shared with the participants. The attendees were also informed about the establishment of Flood Relief Coordination Unit (FRCU) at the Mission as focal point for flood relief efforts from the UK.

Representatives of the United Bank UK and PIA were also in attendance.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media story on flood relief work

National

Can mediate between stakeholders on important issues: President Alvi

National

Kalabagh dam will be constructed after Imran’s election as PM: CM Elahi

National

Those who criticised PTI govt have now kowtowed before IMF: Imran Khan

National

Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not Imran’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik

National

Flood affectees won’t be left alone: PM Shehbaz

National

NAB inquiry against Manzoor Wassan closed

National

KP’s flood-stricken districts face outbreak of waterborne diseases

National

Pakistan rescues 2,000 from floods as UN warns on child deaths

National

7288 villages electrified in Balochistan in last 6 years

1 of 8,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More