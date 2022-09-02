Senator Nisar Khuhro visits various Union Committees of Larkan city

LARKANA – President Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Sindh, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Thursday visited the different Union Committees of Larkana city. He distributed relief materials, ration, clothes and other necessary items to the rain victims. He assured them that possible facilities will be provided to them. He also said that the people in Sindh have suffered a lot due to rain and we will settle the losses of the victims and resettle them in their homes and we will not leave the people of Sindh alone. Nisar Khuhro said that due to the rains, more than 50 lakh acres of peddy crop has been destroyed in Sindh, other crops including sugarcane, tomatoes and vegetables have also been destroyed due to which there is concern of food crisis which needs to be controlled.