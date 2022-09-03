News Desk

Children among five of a family killed in flash flood in Jamshoro

At least 5 people including women and children killed in Jamshoro’s Manjhand, Sindh after being swept away in flash floods.

As per the details garnered, a family of seven people was visiting Jamshoro to see flood waters when they were swept away by the flash floods, which led to the killing of five people including women and children near Aliabad Interpur Link Road.

The locals present on the spot managed to pull out all seven people from the flood water, however, four children lost their lives, while a woman died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a man and a child were pulled out of the flood water unconscious.

Those who died were identified as 28 years old Jaiji, Neesha, 14, Sonia, 12, Iqra, 13, Safrad and 30-year-old Shahida, while the injured include Murtaza and a child.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM thanks President Xi for assistance of RMB 400 mln for flood affectees

National

PTA restores 80 more sites affected due to floods

National

My audio conversation was tampered: Shaukat Tarin

National

British High Commissioner visits flood relief camp in Nowshera

National

Atta Tarar criticizes Imran Khan for holding rallies amid floods

National

Masses could have been saved from harm by building dams: Imran Khan

National

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

Islamabad

50,000 flood affectees provided relief at Pak Army camps: DG ISPR

National

Indus River in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

National

Imran Khan to visit flood-hit areas in South Punjab today

1 of 8,968

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More