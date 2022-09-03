Children among five of a family killed in flash flood in Jamshoro

At least 5 people including women and children killed in Jamshoro’s Manjhand, Sindh after being swept away in flash floods.

As per the details garnered, a family of seven people was visiting Jamshoro to see flood waters when they were swept away by the flash floods, which led to the killing of five people including women and children near Aliabad Interpur Link Road.

The locals present on the spot managed to pull out all seven people from the flood water, however, four children lost their lives, while a woman died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a man and a child were pulled out of the flood water unconscious.

Those who died were identified as 28 years old Jaiji, Neesha, 14, Sonia, 12, Iqra, 13, Safrad and 30-year-old Shahida, while the injured include Murtaza and a child.