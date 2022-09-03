Defence ministry disowns ‘fake societies’ of ex-servicemen

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Defence has strongly disowned the activities of certain associations of persons claiming to be ex-servicemen societies i.e, inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas.

In an official statement, the spokesperson of the Defence Ministry said it does not recognize or endorse their activities.

“The same are neither recognized nor authorized, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, to indulge in such activities, as so-called ex-servicemen societies, illegally claiming association with the Armed Forces of Pakistan or the instrumentalities thereof”, the defence Ministry said. The official statement has made it clear that the Ministry of Defence has already framed comprehensive policy/ guidelines for functioning/ operation of ex-servicemen societies. The ministry said the same is available with the Ministry of Defence, Government of Pakistan Office, for future consultation/ guidance. The ministry warned that any organization of person(s) not complying with the policy guidelines shall be culpable, entailing penal consequences.