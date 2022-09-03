Greece survive Group C battle against Croatia 89-85 with Giannis’ help

Greece survived Group C battle against Croatia 89-85 in the 2022 EuroBasket with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s help on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Greek superstar dropped vital points in the last minutes of the game in Assago, Italy.

Giannis blocked Jaleen Devon Smith’s three-pointer, then raced down to the other end to score and draw a foul, just before falling to the ground when less than five seconds were left to play.

Giannis had 11 rebounds while he and his compatriot Tyler Dorsey completed the game with 27 points each.

Croatia’s top scorer was Jaleen Devon Smith with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Ukraine beat Great Britain 90-61, and Italy are to take on Estonia in the other Group C match on Friday.