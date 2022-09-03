High food, fuel prices can trigger protests in flood-ravaged Pakistan, warns IMF

n ‘CPI accelerated to 27.3 per cent in August this year — the level last seen in May 1975’ n Pakistan assures IMF more raise in fuel, power, gas prices.

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD – Rising inflation in Pakistan, accelerating to 27.3 per cent in August — a 47-year high — can trigger “social protest and instability” in the cash-strapped country, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

The country’s inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 27.3 per cent in August this year — the level last seen in May 1975 — even as the full impact of unprecedented floods on the prices of food items and other commodities is yet to come.

The adverse impacts of the floods and consequent disruption in food supplies will be visible in the inflation reading for the month of September, which may push the rate far higher than that of August.

“High food and fuel prices could prompt social protest and instability,” the IMF said in an executive summary of the seventh and eighth reviews.

The IMF Executive Board earlier this week approved the seventh and eighth review of the stalled USD 6 billion Pakistan programme, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) two days later on Wednesday received the much-needed USD 1.16 billion deposit to steer the cash-strapped country’s economy out of the crisis.

The IMF, which has also asked the country to ensure several measures after receiving the loan, released the funds after Pakistan caved to several demands of the global lender for fiscal tightening.

The deal required the government to increase the petroleum levy to ₹ 30 per litre on petrol by September 1 and ₹ 15 per litre on diesel in three phases.

The government on Wednesday increased the levy to ₹ 37.50 per litre on petrol — ₹ 7.5 per litre more than needed under the IMF deal — to lower taxes on diesel.

The report released under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) said that risks to the outlook and programme implementation remained high and tilted to the downside given the very complex domestic and external environment.

The spillovers from the war in Ukraine through high food and fuel prices, and tighter global financial conditions will continue to weigh on Pakistan’s economy, pressuring the exchange rate and external stability, the report added.

The report further said that the policy of providing subsidies remained a risk, amplified by weak capacity and powerful vested interests, with the timing of elections uncertain given the complex political setting.

According to the report, socio-political pressures, apart from the protest risk, are expected to remain high and could also weigh on policy and reform implementation, especially given the tenuous political coalition and their slim majority in Parliament Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for further increasing prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas, announcing mini-budget in case of tax collection shortfall and not announcing any tax amnesty scheme without approval of the National Assembly.

The IMF has released country report of Pakistan days after completing the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, allowing the authorities to draw the equivalent of SDR 894 million (about US$1.1 billion).

“We are now in the process of implementing more than the prescribed increase in consumer gas prices by end-August 2022 to contain the circular debt flow, address some of the CD (circular debt) stock, and improve the liquidity of the gas companies, while minimizing the impact on smaller consumers,” said the government.

“This will be the first end-user gas price adjustment since September 2020. However, we will need more time than envisaged in the amended OGRA Act (40 days) to work out a fair distribution of the increase across the various consumer categories,” the government further said.

It has also assured the Fund to enhance petroleum development levy (PDL) to Rs50 per liter on January 1, 2023 for petrol and on April 1, 2023 for diesel. The PDL was increased by Rs10 per liter on petrol and Rs5 per liter on diesel both on July 1 and August 1, 2022. It has also assured to increase in PDL by Rs10/liter for petrol and PRs 5/liter for diesel on September 1, 2022, followed by increases of PRs5/liter every month for both fuels from October 1 until the PDL level reaches PRs 50/liter on January 1, 2023 for petrol and on April 1, 2023 for diesel. The PDL will then remain at PRs 50/liter for both until the end of FY23, resulting in average PDL rates for petrol and diesel of PRs 40/liter and PRs 32/liter for petrol and diesel, respectively, over FY23. Meanwhile, an increase in customs duty and additional customs duty on crude oil from the current 2.5 percent to 5 percent in the budget, with a commitment not to reduce this rate below 5 percent during FY23.

The country has also committed to bring a mini-budget in case of shortfall in tax collection in current fiscal year. “If monthly revenue data shows signs of underperforming against the Q1 FY23 and subsequent targets, we will take immediate action to raise additional revenue”. The revenue generation measures included immediately setting the GST on fuel products to a rate sufficient to raise the necessary revenue up to the standard rate of 17 percent; further streamlining GST exemptions including on sugary drinks (PRs 60 billion), and other unwarranted exemptions such as those benefitting exporters; and increasing Federal Excise Duty on Tier I and Tier II cigarettes by at least PRs 2/stick with immediate effect to raise at least another PRs 120 billion in revenue.

Pakistan has assured the IMF for not announcing tax amnesty scheme without approval of National Assembly. “We fully and unequivocally recommit not to launch any future tax amnesties or grant any further tax exemptions/concessions through Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) without prior National Assembly approval”. Work on the harmonization of service sales tax across provincial jurisdictions will continue with World Bank support.

The Fund noted that the government is continuously increasing power tariff under the agreement. Annual rebasings (ARs) will likely to increase the weighted average power price in October 2022 by only about 10 percent over its end-December 2021 level. In two rounds of AR, the government has enhanced electricity tariff by Rs3.50/kwh each) from July 25 and August 1 and (ii) the remaining AR of Rs0.91/kwh would be effective from October 1.

The IMF has set eight new structural benchmarks (SBs) for Pakistan. Under SBs, targeted increase of the BISP Kafalat beneficiary base to 9 million families using the NSER, end-June 2023, finalization of the combined annual rebasings (AR) for FY22 and FY23 to take effect on October 1, 2022 by end-September 2022, submission to NEPRA of petitions for the (i) FY23-July FPA by end-August; and (ii) FY23-Q1 QTA by end-October which will ensure full recovery of the revenue requirement (including lost revenue from the delayed first-stage Annual Rebasing FYs22-23 in July 2022) within FY23Q2 by end-Sep. 2022. Other SBs included adoption of a comprehensive strategy to address high levels of NPLs in some banks, including by requiring bank-specific plans for reducing NPLs, and to write-off of fully provisioned NPLs and initiate orderly liquidation (resolution) of either or both of the two currently undercapitalized private sector banks by end-May 2023 should that they remain undercapitalized at that point by end-May 2023.

Under the structural benchmarks, submission to Cabinet of amendments to align Pakistan’s early intervention, bank resolution, and crisis management arrangements with international good practices, in line with IMF staff recommendations, operationalization of a Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) within the Ministry of Finance and publication of a comprehensive review of the anticorruption institutional framework (including the National Accountability Bureau) by a task force with participation and inputs from reputable independent experts with international experience and civil society organizations.

The IMF noted that several quantitative criteria were missed and gaps in implementing particularly the fiscal and structural reform agenda arose amid challenging circumstances, including domestic political turmoil and spillovers from the war in Ukraine, but also a waning decisiveness to push forward agreed reforms. The authorities have, however, recently renewed their commitment to the EFF’s medium-term objectives, as also shown through the implementation of four prior actions that are critical to ensure achieving program fiscal objectives and financial viability of the power sector: (i) parliamentary approval of the FY23 budget, including a personal income tax (PIT) reform in late-June; (ii) signature of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with provincial governments in late-July; (iii) reversal of the February relief package during May through July and (iv) catch-up on overdue power tariff adjustments during July and August.

According to IMF, Pakistan had met one Structural Benchmark and implemented two with delay, against the ten SBs due through end-June 2022.

Spillovers from the war in Ukraine through high food and fuel prices, and tighter global financial conditions will continue to weigh on Pakistan’s economy, pressuring the exchange rate and external stability. Policy slippages remain a risk, as evident in FY22, amplified by weak capacity and powerful vested interests, with the timing of elections uncertain given the complex political setting. Socio-political pressures are expected to remain high and could also weigh on policy and reform implementation, especially given the tenuous political coalition and their slim majority in Parliament. Furthermore, high food and fuel prices could prompt social protest and instability.

The government has assured the IMF to bring more 300,000 persons under tax net through the use of data on the withholding tax of businesses, third-party data, and physical surveys to book new individuals. They will also seek to bring the service sector, notably retailers, into the tax net by making better use of data (e.g., from tax collected through electricity bills on commercial connections).

To further advance transparency, accountability, and integrity in the public sector, we will issue regulations to establish an electronic asset declaration system (end-March 2022 SB, reset to end-September 2022) that is comprehensive (i.e. covering assets beneficially owned or located abroad), centrally-held with the Federal Board of Revenue, covering federal civil servants of Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 17 to 22, accessible to entities authorized by law (including banks for the limited purposes of conducting customer due diligence as required for the provision of banking services), and effectively verified. It will also institutionalize public access for annual declarations for all members (elected and unelected) of the federal government cabinet of Pakistan.