Imposing super tax

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the coalition government plans to impose a 10% super tax on large-scale industries, and that “tough decisions” have been taken to protect the economy on budget 2022-23. The tax has been imposed on the industries like cement, steel and automobiles which increases inflation in the country.

It also declines the value of the rupee against the dollar. According to a report, the government has imposed a tax on the salaries of the public as someone who earns 50 thousand so no tax and one who earns more than 50 thousand to 1 lakh so he has to pay 2.5 pc tax. On the other hand, people earning 1 to 2 lakh then he has to pay 15 thousand tax, and 2 to 3 lakh earners should pay 1 lakh and 65 thousand.

Like the same, 3 to 5 lakh earners should be paying 4 lakh and 5 thousand tax, 5 to 10 thousand earners should pay 10 lakh and someone who earns more than 10 lakh should pay 29 lakh tax to the government. This can cause an increase in the rate of poverty and people would be getting unemployed due to paying taxes to the government. I would like to request the government reverse its decision to save the public from the coming problems.

QAMBER AZEEM,

Balochistan.

More Stories
Editorials

More Provinces

Letters

Economic support for Afghanistan

Letters

Floods destruction

Letters

The outbreak of Cholera

Letters

Grievances of Sindhis

Columns

PAF: Past, present and future

Opinion

Past in Perspective

Letters

Water is life

Letters

Major failures of the UN

Letters

Mistakes made

1 of 624

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More