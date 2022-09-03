Karachi Blues win International Women Softball Championship

Lahore – Karachi Blues defeated Karachi Greens by two runs after a sensational play in the final to win the title of the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee KESTEC International Women Softball Championship organized by Karachi Softball Association in collaboration with Trisun Builders at Trinity Girls Schools and College Ground.

In their first innings, Karachi Blues scored four runs while in reply, Karachi Green also scored four runs to equal the target. In the second innings play, Karachi Blues scored five runs while in reply, Karachi Greens could score three runs.

In the third innings of the grand finale, Karachi Blues scored three more runs to take their total score to 12 runs and as such secured a lead of five runs. While Karachi Greens could score three more runs in its final round to take its total score to 10 runs.

Karachi’s Blues Zehra Ali and Bushra scored three runs each while Tooba Angel and Fizza Anwar scored two runs each. For Karachi Greens, Farasha and Nida scored three runs each while Ayesha and Pearl added two runs each. Karachi Greens’ Nida was declared the best player of the final while Farasha was named the best hitter, Fizza Anwar best catcher, Zehra Ali best pitcher and Angel was awarded the best fielder award.

Chief guest KESTEC International’s Chief Executive Officer Engineer Malik Mansoor; Softball Federation Pakistan Secretary Asif Azeem, Trinity Girls School and College Principal Irene Pearl, Beyond Green Solar Chief Technical Officer Asim Rauf, Director Marketing Salman Saleem, Zaid Adam Bawani, Malik Yaseen, Sindh Softball’s President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Secretary M Zeeshan Merchant, KSA President Muhammad Nasir, Secretary Faraz Aijaz and Osama Bin Shuja distributed trophies among the winners and runners team & the individual prizes among players.

KSA President Muhammad Nasir thanked all the participating teams and sponsors of the event and announced that a pool of players, who performed well in this event, will be prepared and they will be invited to participate in the softball training camp in Karachi next month.