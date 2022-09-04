News Desk

Jehangir Tareen donates Rs100 million for flood affectees

Dissident PTI leader and business tycoon Jehangir Khan Tareen on Sunday announced Rs100 million donation for the flood affectees.

The relief assistance worth Rs100 million donated by the Punjab politician include: ration, tents, mosquito nets, sanitary items for women and cash.

Talking to media in Lodhran, Tareen called upon all the well-to-do and rich people to come forward and extend help to the flood-hit people. He was of the view that a national effort was needed to mitigate the sufferings and loss of the flood-ravaged people. We all must perform our national duty, he added.

