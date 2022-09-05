Barren Governance

To some extent, monster monsoon is nothing than bad governance, mismanagement and unpreparedness.

Our governments failed on every level to stop the anticipated catastrophe. Every year Pakistan faces floods calamity with deliberate mismanagement.

Certainly, the amount of rain due to climate changes is comparatively more than the previous years, but government negligence and lack of governance is same. Absence of effective governance has become every government’s key features, beside the current government, PTI had also serious governance issues. Borrowed narratives has undermined Pakistan’s system requisites and never allowed to evolve a genuine governance structure according to the ground realities and needs.

Governance is just a ‘management’ and good governance is a ‘development’. Governance is broadly characterized as government institutions’ activities and procedures involving efficient management of all political, economic and social affairs of the state.

Fukuyama describes that governance is government’s ability to make and enforce rules, and to deliver services, regardless of whether that government is democratic or not.

It is not mandatory that only a democratic setup can be well governed, on the contrary an authoritarian regime can also be well governed, which is relatable with Pakistan’s political history. Further governance can be evaluated through procedural measures, input measures, output measures and measures of bureaucratic autonomy within the state apparatus.

Effective governance has six major indicators that vary from state to state, defining its own structure and priorities: First, ‘participation’ by both men and women is a key cornerstone of effective governance. It could be either direct or through legitimate intermediate institutions or representatives. Participation needs to be informed and organized by the state.

Pakistan lacks organized and equal participation, masses are direction less moving in scattered dimensions due to ignorance and ineffective governance measures. ‘Accountability’ is one of the key requirement for effective governance, not only for governmental institutions but also private sector and civil society organizations are accountable to the public.

Unfortunately, accountability in Pakistan has been limited to the underprivileged and poor, it’s been claimed but not implanted in its true sense. ‘Transparency’ is much needed in effective governance, it is about the validity of decisions taken and their enforcement are done in a manner that follows rules and regulations.

It also means that information is freely available and easily accessible to those who will be affected by such decisions and their enforcement. Whereas the case of Pakistan, transparency is totally missing, information is controlled and individual opinions are surfacing the mass opinion.

‘Rule of law’, effective governance basses on fair legal frameworks that are enforced impartially. It also requires full protection of human rights, particularly those of minorities. Impartial enforcement of laws requires an independent judiciary and an impartial and incorruptible police force.

Though Pakistan is blessed with constitutional structure that justifies all the means, but its implementation lies with the institutional efficacy and their reliability. ‘Effectiveness and efficiency’, means the process and institutions’ produce results that meet the needs of society while making the best use of resources at their disposal.

The concept of efficiency in the context of effective governance also covers sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of the environment.

Such concepts are rarely seen in Pakistan’s governing structure. ‘Responsiveness’, society’s wellbeing depends on ensuring that all its members feel that they have a stake in it and do not feel excluded from the mainstream of society.

This requires all groups, but particularly the most vulnerable, have opportunities to improve or maintain their wellbeing.

Interestingly in Pakistan’s case the public are more responsive than the government machinery. In case of every natural calamity Pakistani nation responded openly without any plea. Lastly, ‘equity and inclusiveness’ requires mediation of different interests in society to reach a broad consensus in society on what is in the best interest of the whole community and how this can be achieved. It also requires a broad and long-term perspective on what is needed for sustainable human development and how to achieve the goals of such development.

Pakistan’s political system is extremely polarized, our ruling elite never advocate for a cohesive and inclusive society for the sake of their personal interests.

Thus, what effective governance means has very less to do with the existing administrative structure. Pakistan has hardly transcended the colonial legacy of governance characterized by elitism, secrecy, centralization, formalism, rigidity, and social isolation. The ongoing flood catastrophe is nothing than absence of governance, the incumbent government and previous regimes has totally failed in providing effective measure and public welfare. Their reactionary measures cannot prevent the damage done, the system needs proactive policy measures to avert such misfortunes. Such mismanagement leads to cataclysmic consequences, which doesn’t affect the rich and powerful.

The main concern is after the bitter experience of 2010 floods, the ruling authorities did not learn from the past calamites. Their individual interests are mounting parties’ political agenda and state’s welfare. It been highlighted that chronic neglect and mismanagement have exacerbated the toll of climate change induced by the catastrophic event. The terrible flooding has affected 33 million people, about 15 percent of the population, more than 1,130 people have been killed since June 2022 in different provinces of Pakistan, and $10 billion of damages and an estimated 1 million homes wrecked.

Moreover, structural inequalities, bad policy-making, and an emphasis on grand-scale infrastructure projects have made much of Pakistan woefully unprepared for the flooding. The unprecedented massive catastrophe resulted in infrastructural damage of more than 100 bridges and some 3,000 km roads, nearly 800,000 farm animals have perished, and two million acres of crops and orchards have been hit. Additionally, mismanagement and lack of coordination among irrigation and planning departments has been blamed for devastating flash-floods.

The colossal damage has intensified Pakistan’s political and economic crises, it further deteriorated the existing situation. Inflation has soared, with an indicator of sensitive food items shortage and long term food security crises as anticipated. Pakistan will have to think and revisit its barren governance measures, need for unusual strategies, take technical advice from the world and increasingly use scientific modelling to control heavy floods, otherwise suffering will continue.