Pakistan, UAE agree to accelerate economic cooperation

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and UAE economic team members in Islamabad on Monday.

The UAE economic team appreciated the cooperation of the government for foreign investment in Pakistan.

The meeting also reviewed various bilateral issues of common concern. They discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and other fields.

Miftah Ismail apprised the UAE economic team about the investment-friendly policies of the present government and the conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

