Asif Zardari, Bilawal rebuke Imran Khan for controversial statement

Zardari says PPP will not allow to make generals controversial.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party’s top lead­ers Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday rebuked Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Im­ran Khan for making controversial statement against the armed forces.

Referring to Imran Khan’s speech, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP will not allow the PTI chief to make the institutions and generals controver­sial. “From soldiers to Generals, each jawan (soldier) is brave and patriot,” he added. Terming Imran Khan ‘Fit­na’ (mischief), the PPP supremo said that his yesterday’s speech exposed him before the nation. He also lam­basted the PTI for staging public ral­lies when the entire nation is trying to help the flood victims. Zardari said that everyone can see the “difference between a beast and a human.” The PPP co-Chairman said that it seemed as if Imran Khan had connived with others to weaken this country. “We will not let him do this as long as we live. We will not allow our institu­tions and generals to become contro­versial for this man’s lust for power. From our soldiers to generals, every­one is brave and loves the country.

The whole nation is standing with the flood victims and trying to help them in every possible way while this person (Imran Khan) is playing ‘jalsa jalsa (rallies)’,” said the former President. He said only the federal government can be seen working in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw while the provincial governments of these provinces were busy preparing for public gatherings. Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister, condemned Imran Khan’s statement against senior leadership of Pakistan Army and asked him to desist from questioning the patriotism of the de­fence institution and its commanders. Reacting to a speech by the PTI leader, the PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan had proven time and again to be an “unguided missile” for the country, its economy, politics and unity.

“Targeting senior officials and handing out certificates of patrio­tism and traitors for the members of different institutions have been hall­marks of this anarchist,” he stated. Bilawal said that Imran Khan was trying to turn Pakistan into countries like Afghanistan, Libya and Syria by creating chaos and anarchy. “How­ever, the patriotic forces of Pakistan won’t allow him to succeed in his ne­farious designs,” he added. The PPP Chairman said that armed forces of Pakistan had offered great sacrifices for the defence of this country and the entire country and its people stand behind them in their efforts for the security of Pakistan.