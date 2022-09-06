News Desk

ECP summons meeting to overview by-elections in Karachi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday summoned a meeting to overview the by-elections on three National Assembly seats in Karachi.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside over the meeting to review the flood situation in Sindh and upcoming by-elections in Karachi.

In the meeting, a report will be asked from the law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions regarding the availability of the polling staff on the election day. It will be decided to hold or postpone the election in the constituencies, sources added.

