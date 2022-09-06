President, PM say Defence Day reminds us of unprecedented courage of armed forces

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day have said the 6th of September is remembered as a symbol of courage, display of unmatched resilience and the spirit of supreme sacrifice by the valiant sons of the soil.

They said in that testing time, not only the Armed Forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland.

Referring to Pakistan’s success in the two decades long war against terror, they said Pakistan Armed Forces’ contribution in peace missions worldwide is a matter of great pride which is also rightly acknowledged by the international community.

The President and the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and said Pakistan will continue to follow its policy of peaceful coexistence.

However, they said at the same time our desire for peace must not be misconstrued as our weakness.

They said we are well aware of our national as well as international obligations.