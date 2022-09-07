AIOU BA, AD results baffle students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of various academic programmes on Tuesday (September 6).

Aut21: As reported by the Controller of Examinations ، BA/ AD result has been announced ۔It is being available /uploaded on student's portal۔ @aiou_drs @OfficialAIOU — Dr Tauqir Ahmad Khan (@malik_tauqir) September 6, 2022

These programmes include BA, Associate Degree programmes which started in Autumn 2021. According to Examination Department, the students can view their result online by visiting the student portal.

But the result has left the students in a state of confusion. Many students complained about mistakes in their results on social media. Students said that their results are either inaccurate or incomplete and their student portal is empty.

The Nation contacted the university administration about this issue, and they responded that the website has a technical issue or systemic error that is causing inaccurate results to display.

The university administration did, however, offer some assurance when they told The Nation that after students will contact them about leaving errors out of their results, the university will publish their proper result. But they did not specify how students should approach them and how long its going to take.

The also informed that such errors took place in the past and were rectified.