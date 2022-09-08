APP

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

RAWALPINDI –Police held a bookie red-handed while betting on cricket matches in the precincts of New Town Police Station.  According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police were carrying out a successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling. In this regard, police officials had been assigned the task to keep check against gambling on National Cricket Cup matches in the city, he added.  SHO New Town Police Station along with his team acting on a tip-off raided and arrested a gambler red-handed and also seized two mobile phones, he said and informed the gambler was identified as Huzafia.  New Town police registered a case against the gambler under Prevention of Gambling Act and shifted the detainee gambler to police station for further investigation.

More Stories
Karachi

FM Bilawal, CM Murad review flood situation, relief work

Karachi

Truck carrying relief goods looted in Larkana

Karachi

ECP says fully prepared to hold by-elections in Karachi

Karachi

Streamlining of steps against climate change stressed

Karachi

Rangers arrest accused involved in various robberies

Karachi

Shaheen Force established to prevent rising street crimes in Karachi

Karachi

Steps will be taken for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi

Chinese Counsel General hands over relief items for flood afectees of Sindh

Karachi

Sindh govt establishes tent cities in five talukas for flood-hit people: DC

Karachi

World Bank team visits Sindh University

1 of 3,622

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More