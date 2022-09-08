Netflix: Saudi Arabia and GCC warn streaming giant over violating ‘Islamic values’

RIYADH – Gulf Arab states have demanded that Netflix remove all content deemed to violate “Islamic and societal values and principles”, Saudi media report. Recent material, including that made for children, contravened regulations, Saudi and Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) media watchdogs warned in a statement Wednesday. It did not provide any further details. But Saudi state TV showed blurred clips from animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, in which two teenage girls confess they love each other and kiss.

Footage from the controversial French film Cuties also featured in the report by Al Ekhbariya TV, along with a caption accusing Netflix of being “cinematic cover for immoral messages that threaten the healthy upbringing of children”. The channel also interviewed several public figures who made similar accusations and called on the authorities to take immediate action. “Netflix was contacted to remove this content, including content directed at children, and to ensure adherence to the laws,” the joint statement from the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media and the GCC Committee of Electronic Media Officials said.

Authorities would follow up on compliance with the directives, and “in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken”, they warned. There was no immediate response to the accusations from Netflix. Although Sunni Muslim-ruled Saudi Arabia has no laws regarding sexual orientation or gender identity, objectionable relations outside marriage are strictly prohibited.

Under the country’s interpretation of Islamic law objectionable relation is punishable by death or flogging, depending on the perceived seriousness of the case. In April, cinemas in Saudi Arabia did not screen the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Disney refused a request from Saudi authorities to cut vulgar scences.

And the animated film Lightyear was reportedly banned in the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates in June.

YouTube was meanwhile accused last month by Saudi authorities of permitting “inappropriate adverts” that violated Islamic values.