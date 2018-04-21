Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Balochistan for the overall development of marble and granite mining and processing sector of the province.

On behalf of PASDEC, Chief Executive Officer Zahid Maqsood Sheikh signed the MoU while Secretary Industries and Commerce, Aziz Ahmed Tarar signed the MoU on behalf of the Government of Balochistan. The MoU entails collaboration for the development of marble and granite sector of Balochistan through improvement in existing industry practices in the province.

Under the agreement, PASDEC will assist the government of Balochistan in developing marble cities, training and development programmes and machinery pool at district Khuzdar to facilitate in up gradation in mining techniques, provision of state of the art mining equipment and skill development to arrest the deficit in the sector.

On the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who was also present at the signing ceremony, said that the province is blessed with rich resources of dimensional stone however improper processing facilities and orthodox quarrying practices result in to 60 to 70 percent wastage of the natural resources.

He further said that setting up state of the art processing facilities and providing for latest equipment for mining to the private sector, in collaboration with PASDEC, would great benefit the province.

The PASDEC CEO said that signing of the MoU would enable the two governmental bodies to deepen their cooperation and deliver projects for overall development of the sector.

He further said the process of development would provide for employment opportunities to the natives.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Islamabad also graced the occasion.