Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirjaul Haq has said that the Senate had lost its moral position due to horse trading in the upper house election.

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Friday, he said that not a few horses but the entire stable had been sold and those sitting in the Senate could not see eye to eye with each other. However, he said, that those purchasing the assembly members were also culprits like those who had sold away themselves.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI had proposed the name of Raza Rabbani as Senate Chairman but the PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari did not support his party man.

The JI chief welcomed the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for withdrawal of police security from the VIPs who were not entitled to that. He said it was time to deal with an iron hand all those who had thrust dictatorship in the country in the name of democracy.

Addressing CJ, Sirajul Haq said unless and until adulteration in politics was wiped out, it was not possible to stop adulteration in milk, etc. He said that if the Supreme Court got ready for a true accountability, the whole nation would stand behind it.

He said that at the time of elections, political birds changed their nests, and moved from one to the second and the third. However, he said, that the masses were fully awake and now and if these elements hid themselves behind the curtain of the holy Kaaba, they would be trace out, and every penny of the plundered national wealth would be recovered from them.

The JI chief said that the past rulers had chained the nation through the IMF and World Bank loans and added that only an Islamic government could break this chain.

He said that the Nizam e Mustafa 2as the sole solution of the problems of the nation and the country.

He said that if Nawaz Sharif had build a standard hospital in the country, he would not have to travel to London for the treatment of his ailing wife.

The JI chief said that the federal government should tender an apology to the nation for having failed in eliminating load shedding.

He said if the characters of the Panama leaks, Dubai Leaks and London leaks were able to return to the assemblies again, the Election Commission, NAB and the accountability institutions would be responsible.

Senator Sirajul Haq said that there was graveyard like silence in Islamabad which had turned into the city of conscienceless people and foreign agencies from where no voice emanated in support of the Kashmir Jehad. On the other hand, Islamabad was sabotaging the Kashmir liberation movement which was in fact a movement for the completion of Pakistan.