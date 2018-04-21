Share:

Joshua inspires Khan ahead of British return

LONDON - Amir Khan is looking forward to riding the wave of interest in British boxing generated by the likes of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua when he fights in the UK for the first time in five years. Khan faces Phil Lo Greco of Canada in Liverpool, 23 months after he was beaten by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas, having stepped up two divisions to middleweight, and five years since he last fought on home soil against Julio Diaz in Sheffield. "You look at these great fighters like Joshua cleaning up, doing really well, knocking guys out, selling out stadiums and I'm like, 'Wow, this is where I want to be again'," Khan told a press conference. "I've done it in the past and I want to do it again. I know I've got a style where the crowd will come and watch me and want to see me."–AFP

PFF conducts club licensing seminar

LAHORE – The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) conducted the club licensing seminar in Karachi on Friday under the supervision of PFF’s head of league development and club licensing Shahid Khokhar. The representatives of all the PPL playing clubs and departments attended the seminar. During first session, Shahid briefed the audience about the Club Licensing Regulations (CLR), followed by details of its importance. “AFC Club Licensing Regulations are obligatory for every club which needs a license to take part in the top league of the AFC member association or AFC relevant category event,” he said. In the third and last portion of his presentation, Shahid elaborated the benefits of the implementation of CLR. “It is not a hindrance rather it is a pathway of the development of football clubs”.–Staff Reporter

Meezan Bank annex CPL T20 trophy

LAHORE – Meezan Bank annexed the Unifoam CPL T20 Championship 2018 trophy after defeating Daewoo Express by four wickets in the final. Daewoo Express, batting first, were bundled out for 104 runs in the 19th over. Shan Khan grabbed three wickets while Yaseen Cheema and Zeeshan Ahmad bagged two wickets each for the winners. In reply, Meezan Bank reached home safely for the loss of 6 wickets. Yousaf Iftikhar slammed 43 runs while Nasir Mehmood hit 18. For Daewoo, Majid Rashid captured 4 wickets and Haider Shah took two. Shan Khan was named man of the final. Unifoam Industry Director Bilal Sheikh, Zephyr Textile Brand Manager Mubashar Younus, M Amir of Abacus and Ahsan Zaki of CPL were the chief guests at the concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

Chinese team reviews security arrangements

ISLAMABAD - China’s Pakistan-based senior level public security team Friday dashed to Abbottabad to review the security situation for the first ever exhibition football match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad-based Chinese Embassy on April 28 at Kunj Football Stadium, Abbottabad. The Chinese Public Security team reviewed the security arrangements, underway for hosting the match, while they also had a meeting with the District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad and exchanged views on the arrangements in this respect. Chinese football team will be comprised of the Embassy staff while the KP is going to be represented by Hazara football team to be known as KP DG sports squad. Chinese Embassy team will be led by their Political Counselor Jiang Han, while KP DG Sports squad will be represented by Malik Ejaz Ahmad. Chinese Counsellor in Pakistan Chen Wei has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements for hosting the exhibition match and hoped that both the teams will exhibit their prowess well during the match to make it ‘remarkable’.–Staff Reporter